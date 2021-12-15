Southfield (CW50) – Bedrock Detroit truly knows how to transform the city of Detroit into one of the most magical destinations during the holiday season. In partnership with various locations Downtown, these properties are the homes to different attractions, shops, and activities for everyone and their families to enjoy the holiday in the city.

The first transformation is the Cadillac Lodge, which is a holiday staple of Downtown during this time of year. This family-friendly pop up features a large, heated tent filled with games, leather sofas, cozy blankets, and up-north ski lodge amenities. Sample a from a festive menu featuring hot cocoa, appetizers, and and winter favorites.

Another pop-up location is the Downtown Detroit Markets, as they make their return this year. These markets are right outside Cadillac Lodge. In partnership with the Rocket Community Fund, Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, the Winter Markets return from November 10 – December 31! These markets are highlighting local businesses and sharing these unique shops with Detroiters and visitors all in one centralized location during the holidays.

The Monroe Street Drive-In Powered by Emagine is back in Detroit with a new lineup of fans’ favorite films and festive features. This season’s Drive-In offers outdoor heated seating pods – a perfect fit for your group of family or friends. You can purchase tickets for the drive-in Emagine-Entertainment.com

One of Bedrock Detroit’s properties, 1001 Woodward, is transformed into the 1001 Winter Wonders featuring an enchanting family trip through Downtown’s version of the North Pole.

Leona Medley, Director of Strategic Community Partnerships at Bedrock Detroit, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to detail the transformation of Downtown Detroit into a winter wonderland, and what people can expect when they come visit for the holidays.

Find out more information on everything happening Downtown during the holidays at DeckedOutDetroit.com