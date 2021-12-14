University Of Michigan Announces Location Of New Detroit Center For InnovationOfficials say it will be built in The District Detroit -- a mixed-use development in the area between Cass and Grand River avenues and between West Columbia Street on the north and Elizabeth Street on the south.

Oxford Superintendent Delays Retirement In Response To Tragic High School ShootingThe superintendent, who was set to retire on Jan. 21, 2022, says he made the decision to avoid any uncertainty or disruption to the community and school district.

70 Felony Warrant Arrests, Drugs, Guns Recovered in 'Operation Holiday Wrap'“Operation Holiday Wrap” focused on three high- crime precincts from December 7th-9TH.

Jennifer & James Crumbley's Probable Cause Hearing Delayed As Attorneys Need More Time To Review EvidenceThe probable cause hearing that was supposed to take place Tuesday for the Crumbleys, the parents of the accused Oxford high school shooter did not happen, instead it was delayed till Feb 8. Both sides need more time to review a massive amount of evidence.

Michigan Court Won't Order Hospital To Use Deworming Drug On Man Who Had COVID-19The daughter of the 68-year-old patient sued the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Abor after it refused to use ivermectin.

Board Approves Language For Michigan Payday Loan Ballot PetitionA coalition that wants voters to decide how Michigan should cap interest rates on payday loans won approval Tuesday of its summary language for a petition to put the issue on the November 2022 ballot.