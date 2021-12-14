(CBS DETROIT) – Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore will begin charging an entrance fee for the first time on March 1, 2022.

In addition to an entrance fee, camping and lighthouse tour fees will also increase beginning on Jan. 1, 2022.

Earlier this year, a proposal for these increased fees was presented to the public, and the response was generally positive as people liked the idea of using the fees to directly improve the visitor experience at the park.

“The new fee will provide much-needed funding for park improvements,” National Lakeshore Superintendent David Horne said. “We were very thankful for the support we received during the public comment period.”

The fee will be used to improve trails, campground facilities, visitor centers, monitor park resources, develop the area for future public use, and fund seasonal work positions.

According to officials, the new entrance fee will be phased in over a three-year period.

Phase 1 Effective March 1, 2022

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $5.00

Seven-day motorcycle pass: $10.00

Seven-day vehicle pass: $10.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $20.00

Phase 2 Effective Jan. 1, 2023

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $10.00

Seven-day motorcycle pass: $15.00

Seven-day vehicle pass: $20.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $30.00

Phase 3 Effective Jan. 1, 2024

Per person walk, bicycle, or boat-in (good for 7 continuous days): $15.00

Seven-day motorcycle pass: $20.00

Seven-day vehicle pass: $25.00

Pictured Rocks Annual Pass (good for 12 months): $45.00

A vehicle pass covers entrance fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle. Children aged 15 or under are admitted free.

Commercial Tour Fee Effective Jan. 1, 2023

Sedan (1-6 Persons): $25.00 + Per Person Rate

Van (7-15 Persons): $40.00

Mini-Bus (16-25 Persons): $40.00

Motor Coach (26 Persons and up): $100.00

Effective January 1, 2022

Campground fees will increase from $20 to $25 per night per site at Little Beaver Lake, Twelvemile Beach, and Hurricane River Campgrounds. Au Sable Lighthouse tours will be $5 per person.

For more information about Pictured Rocks, visit here.

