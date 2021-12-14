ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals announces it will not order a hospital to use the deworming drug ivermectin on a patient with health problems related to COVID-19.
The daughter of the 68-year-old patient sued the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Abor after it refused to use ivermectin.READ MORE: Board Approves Language For Michigan Payday Loan Ballot Petition
“A court directive in this matter could open the door for a flood of similar suits from other patients with COVID-19, not to mention other conditions, suing to obtain care that is contrary to hospital policies,” the court said Friday.READ MORE: Benson: Secretary Of State Services Improved Online, In-Person
The man still has severe lung problems and other health woes, but the coronavirus infection has eased, the court noted.MORE NEWS: Police Investigate 3 Separate Michigan School Threats, 2 Students Taken Into Custody
Ivermectin is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat infections of roundworms, lice and other tiny parasites in humans — not COVID-19. It has been promoted by conservative commentators despite a lack of conclusive evidence that it helps people with the virus.