(CBS DETROIT) – Seventy felony warrant arrests, plus over thirty grams of cocaine and twenty guns are now off the streets as federal and local agencies crackdown on violent offenders in Detroit.
In a three-day sting operation, the Detroit Police Department brought in the feds from the United States Marshal Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to put wanted criminals behind bars ahead of the holidays.
“We brought almost 70 task force officers into the city of Detroit to help the city of Detroit Police Department and our partnering agencies clean-up some crime here in the city and make a significant impact going into the holiday season,” said U.S. Marshal Owen Cypher of the Eastern District of Michigan.
“Operation Holiday Wrap” focused on three high- crime precincts from December 7th-9TH.
“You look at 70 hard core felons, 20 guns, every one of those guns (up on that screen) is a gun that’s not going to hurt a citizen of Detroit or one of our police officers,” said DPD Commander Eric Decker.
During the bust, The Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team along with federal agents made 25 gun arrests, while catching two homicide offenders, two criminal sexual conduct offenders and one wanted for three counts of assault with intent to murder.
Detroit Police Chief James White says there’s too many guns in the wrong hands that often lead to impulsive decisions, resulting in violence.
“So we’d like to not have to do it so much,” Chief White said.
“We want people not to break the law and commit crime but certainly, we’re staffed up appropriately to make sure we get these violent offenders off the streets.”

