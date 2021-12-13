THE 89TH ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE – Friday, December 17, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
THE PARADE IS BACK WITH GRAND MARSHAL SHERYL UNDERWOOD – The Hollywood Christmas Parade is back!!!
Hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, and Montel Williams, with special co-host Elizabeth Stanton, "The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade" will feature Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-wining bands from around the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, humorous specialty acts, and high-profile performers.
The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus, and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season!
Original airdate 12/17/2021.