(CBS DETROIT) – ACCORDING TO MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS, DURING THE PANDEMIC THOSE SEEKING OUT MENTAL HEALTH ASSISTANCE HAS INCREASED BY 300%, AND THAT NUMBER ONLY EXPECTED TO GROW DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON.

“OUR DOORS HAVE BEEN SLAMMED EVERYDAY WITH MORE PEOPLE SEEKING HELP OFTEN THEN WE HAVE THE CAPACITY TO SERVE.” SAID MICHAEL GARRETT, PRESIDENT, CEO CNS HEALTHCARE

HOWEVER; GARRETT WITH CNS HEALTHCARE, AN ORGANIZATION THAT PROVIDES A VARIETY OF MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN SAYS, THEY WILL NOT TURN ANYONE AWAY, NOT DURING THIS VERY CRITICAL TIME WHERE THEY’RE SEEING A CRITICAL NEED.

“JUST AS THE HOSPITAL SYSTEMS IN 2020 WERE OVERLOADED, THE MENTAL HEALTH SYSTEM RIGHT NOW IS BUSTING AT THE SEAMS,” SAID GARRETT

GARRETT SAYS PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING FROM STRESS, DEPRESSION, AND ANXIETY MAINLY DUE TO BEING ISOLATED DURING THE PANDEMIC. THERES ALSO JOB LOSS, AND NOT BEING ABLE TO PROPERLY GREIVE FOR THOSE WHO’S LOSSED LOVED ONES DURING THIS TIME.

HE SAYS FOR THOSE ALREADY SUFFERING FROM MENTAL HEALTH BEFORE, COVID AND THE PANDEMIC HAS ONLY ADDED FUEL, AND THEY USUALLY SEE AN INCREASE DURING THE HOLIDAY, IN PARTICULAR WITH THE OLDER POPULATION.

“ELDERLY PEOPLE ARE PARTICULARLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO ISOLATION AND DEPRESSION,” GARRETT SAID.

HE SAYS IT’S CRUCIAL TO RECEIVE HELP WHEN IN NEED, HOWEVER MOST PEOPLE MAY NOT REALIZE THEY NEED THE HELP.

“I STARTED HAVING SUICIDAL THOUGHTS THEN AND I HAD PROBLEMS WITH DEPRESSION ALMOST ALL OF MY ADULT LIFE,” SAID MALAIA NEWMAN, TEAM SUPERVISOR ANTI-STIGMA

NEWMAN WHO WORKS IN THE ANTI-STIGMA PROGRAM AT CNS SAYS SHE WASN’T DIAGNOSED WITH BI-POLAR DISORDER UNTIL HER LATE 40, ALTHOUGH SHE EXPERIENCED SYMPTOMS AND DEPRESSION SINCE SHE WAS 16.

NEWMAN SAYS SHE DIDN’T UNDERSTAND HER EXTREME EMOTIONAL HIGHS AND LOWS, BUT IS GRATEFUL SHE RECEIVED THE LIFE-SAVING HELP SHE NEEDED, AND IS NOW TELLING HER STORY IN HOPES OF HELPING OTHERS.

“JUST LIKE DIABETES JUST LIKE HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE YOU MANAGE IT YOU TAKE YOUR MEDICATION AND YOU CAN HAVE A VERY SUCCESSFUL LIFE,” NEWMAN SAID.

IF YOU’RE DEPRESSED, SUFFERING FROM ANXIETY OR HAVING SUICIDAL THOUGHTS PLEASE CONTACT CNS HEALTHCARE 800-615-0411

THE SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE IS A 24/7 HELP LINE1-800-273-8255

About CNS Healthcare

CNS Healthcare (CNS) is a leading, private, non-profit provider of comprehensive, integrated behavioral and physical health services and substance use disorder services in Southeast Michigan. Established in 2002, CNS focuses on being the source for exceptional wellness solutions through assessment, case management, psychiatric, therapy, peer support and recovery services. As a federally designated Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC), CNS provides expanded access to treatments and supports to uninsured, underinsured, and historically underserved populations throughout the community. With locations in Detroit, Novi, Pontiac, Southfield, and Waterford, CNS employs over 375 dedicated professionals, paraprofessionals and support staff who deliver compassionate care to more than 7,000 adults, youth (age 0 to 17), and their families, annually.

www.CNSHealthcare.org

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.