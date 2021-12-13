DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Amtrak will soon have a new home in Detroit.
With the help of a $10 million grant from the Biden administration, the Michigan Department of Transportation is looking to revamp the Detroit Amtrak station on Baltimore Avenue
The project includes a new building called the Detroit New Center Intermodal Facility, new bus terminals and rideshare services.
According to a Detroit Free Press report, the $10 million grant only covers a portion of the project. The state still needs to come up with the rest of the estimated price tag of $57 million.
MDOT manager Jim Shultz said the project will likely begin in 2023 with an opening date of 2025.
