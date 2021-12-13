(CBS DETROIT) – Ethan Crumbley’s attorneys say they’re concerned about his wellbeing at Oakland County Jail and requested for the 15-year-old to be transferred to Children’s Village, a juvenile detention facility; but Judge Nancy Carniak doubled-down on her decision by rejecting the request.

Monday Crumbley’s probable cause hearing was adjourned and rescheduled after defense attorneys and prosecutors pressed for more time to review discovery.

Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast told the court there are 500 pages of evidence and witness statements; along with a flash drive containing 340 items.

During the proceedings, Crumbley’s Guardian ad Litem Deborah McKelvy said the teen is not a threat to minors and should be transferred to Children’s Village so he can finish school and have human interaction.

McKelvy claims Crumbley is misplaced at Oakland County Jail because he can hear other adult inmates, which violates federal law.

“I understand the severity of what occurred,” McKelvy told the court.

“I think everybody does, including Mr. Crumbley, but I don’t know that simply you know indicating that because the victims were of his age that he would necessarily be a menace.”

Keast argued Crumbley is accused of killing four students and injuring seven others, which makes him a menace to juveniles.

“Judge, this cannot be compared to any other case that this court or any court in this county has seen before,” Keast explained.

“And calling this an isolated incident quite frankly does not do it justice. This was a mass-murder at a school, judge. This was planned. It was premeditated.”

Judge Carniak stood her ground on keeping Crumbley in Oakland County Jail, but requested for the teen to remain isolated, where he won’t hear or see adult inmates.

“I think his placement is appropriate,” Judge Carniak said.

Crumbley is due back in court January 7, 2022, for a probable cause conference at 9:00 a.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.