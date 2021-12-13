  • WWJ-TV

iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL 2021 – Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

THE MUSIC EVENT OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON ─ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is the music event of the season.

This star-studded concert event will feature performances from many of today’s hottest musical stars as well as can’t miss backstage moments!

Artists scheduled to appear include Ed Sheeran, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Dixie D’Amelio.

Original airdate 12/15/2021.

