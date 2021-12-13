Michigan Woman Faces Prison After Trying To Hire An Assassin Through Fake WebsiteIn July of 2020, the Michigan woman came across a website, Rent-A-Hitman, that promised to "handle your delicate situation" privately and in a timely manner.

Ethan Crumbley, Accused In Oxford High School Shooting, Due In CourtEthan Crumbley, the 15-year-old suspect charged in the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30 that killed four students and injured seven other people, is due in court on Monday, Dec. 13, for a procedural hearing.

Man Charged In Stabbing Of Detroit Bus DriverA 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a 52-year-old DDOT bus driver.

MDHHS: Cases Are Surging, Hospitals Are Full, And The Omicron Variant Is In Michigan, Officials Give COVID UpdateMDHHS officials announced Friday that Michigan has the highest COVID-19 cases in the country and hospitalizations are way up especially for the unvaccinated. The Omicron variant has been detected in the state.

Here's An Inside Look At A Lansing Hospital In The Middle Of The Latest COVID-19 SurgeAt one hospital in Lansing, Michigan, the latest COVID-19 surge is as bad as health care workers there have seen.

GM Venture Picks Michigan For 3rd US-Based Electric Vehicle Battery PlantGeneral Motors and a joint venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing. It would be their third such factory in the United States.