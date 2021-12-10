LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has been found shot to death and three others — including an infant — hurt in Lansing.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting found at least three of the victims in a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Lansing Police Department.
The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old woman and a 10-week-old boy were taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition. A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition.
It was not immediately clear if the infant was found in the vehicle.
Investigators are trying to determine a motive and events that led up to the shootings, police said.
No arrests have been made.
