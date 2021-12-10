Man Charged In Stabbing Of Detroit Bus DriverA 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a 52-year-old DDOT bus driver.

MDHHS: Cases Are Surging, Hospitals Are Full, And The Omicron Variant Is In Michigan, Officials Give COVID UpdateMDHHS officials announced Friday that Michigan has the highest COVID-19 cases in the country and hospitalizations are way up especially for the unvaccinated. The Omicron variant has been detected in the state.

Here's An Inside Look At A Lansing Hospital In The Middle Of The Latest COVID-19 SurgeAt one hospital in Lansing, Michigan, the latest COVID-19 surge is as bad as health care workers there have seen.

GM Venture Picks Michigan For 3rd US-Based Electric Vehicle Battery PlantGeneral Motors and a joint venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing. It would be their third such factory in the United States.

Michigan Reports 11,783 New COVID-19 Cases, 235 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Gaming While Driving: Tesla Allows It, Mercedes Does RecallA few days after reports surfaced that Tesla allows drivers to play video games on dashboard touch screens while vehicles are moving, Mercedes-Benz issued a U.S. recall for a similar issue.