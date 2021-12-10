(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Detroit has launched a DDOT bus tracker that shows individuals the location and arrival times for DDOT buses.
The bus tracker can be accessed through smartphones, desktops, laptops, and individuals can track DDOT buses through texting.
Here’s how you can access the tracker in each different way:
Smartphone
- Search for DDOT Bus Tracker on either the Apple AppStore or Google Play. Then, tap the “Get” or “Install” button.
Desktop and Laptop
- Open www.myddotbus.com on an internet browser like Internet Explorer, Safari, Chrome, or Firefox.
DDOT Bus Tracker can give you up-to-date stop times via text message. Text DDOT and the bus stop number to 41411. For example, send “DDOT 3406” to 41411, and you will receive a text with the expected arrival time of the next bus.
The app is accessible without creating an account, but creating an account allows users to receive service alerts and vehicle arrival notifications by text and/or email.
It is also important for residents to know that while the app gives estimated arrival times, those exact times may be delayed due to detours, traffic incidents, construction, weather, and other reasons.
For more information on how to use this app, view this guide.
