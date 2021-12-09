ROMEO, Mich. (AP) — A man from Romeo was charged on Wednesday, Dec. for spraying chemicals on law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. capitol.
Tim Boughner, 41, of Romeo is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said in a release.
Boughner appeared in federal court in Detroit. He was ordered to jail, pending a detention hearing on Thursday.
Video footage shows Boughner in the crowd of rioters spraying officers that were securing the building.
The government added that in a Feb. 17 social media post, Boughner stated: “I have to share. My life has not been the same since this day … I still don’t know how I ended up on the capital steps having a pepper spray fight with the capital police.”
The rioters were attempting to interrupt the Electoral College vote count of the 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump.
More than 700 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol breach, including more than 220 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the government said.
