(CBS Detroit) — Police say an investigation into a potential threat caused the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park to be on lockdown on Thursday.
According to the Canton Township Police Department, school dismissal was delayed until the investigation is complete. No injuries have been reported.
An update from Plymouth-Canton Community Schools says the administration is preparing a supervised release of students coordinated with law enforcement. The release will go building by building.
"Upon exiting the building, all students who utilize transportation will board their regularly-assigned buses or use their previously planned means of traveling home. Please be patient as we safely work to get students and staff released from the P-CEP campus," read the update.
All after-school activities and athletics are canceled Thursday.
Canton Township police, as well as Plymouth and Plymouth Township police departments, are on the scene.
The Plymouth-Canton Educational Park consists of Canton High School, Plymouth High School and Salem High School.
