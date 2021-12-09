(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Mt. Clemens was charged after leaving a circuit court judge a threatening voicemail.
Robert Scruggs, 44, was arraigned via Zoom on one count of misdemeanor malicious use of a telecommunications device in Macomb County's 41B District Court on Dec. 8.
If Scruggs is convicted, he could face up to six months in jail.
In August, Judge Richard Carett received a two-minute voicemail from Scruggs that included death threats.
“Those who cross the line between statements protected by the First Amendment and direct threats will be held accountable by my office,” Nessel said.
Scruggs was given a $10,000 bond, referred to community mental health for an assessment, and placed on house arrest. He was also ordered to wear a tether.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 20.
