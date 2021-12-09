LANSING, Mich. (AP) — On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Michigan Senate approved bills that would boost job-creation and expansion incentives offered to businesses, amid efforts to land unspecified major projects in the auto industry as it shifts to greener technology.
The 27-10 votes came a day after the House approved identical legislation.
Final action will not occur until next week due to legislative rules and because lawmakers were discussing how much funding to put into the newly proposed Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund.
The measures could give legislators more involvement in deals. That is because they would control when money is transferred from the account into new site readiness and critical industry funds, from which the state's economic development board could disburse incentives to companies.
