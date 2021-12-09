  • WWJ-TV

(CBS Detroit) — With a few weeks left until Christmas, getting a tree may be tough to find.

Michigan tree farmers say they’re selling out in record numbers and earlier than ever before.

It could create a shortage over the span of several years.

Another popular option aside from a real Christmas tree is an artificial one. However, due to supply chain issues, those are also hard to come by or are more expensive.

