(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Fire Department is once again offering free car seat inspections to help ensure your child’s safety.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 75% of children are riding in car seats that aren’t properly installed or don’t fit correctly.
Nationally certified child safety seat technicians will check car seats for proper installation and teach parents and caregivers how to properly install the car seats themselves.
The inspection date is on Jan. 9 and will be by appointment only from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station #4, located at 28711 Drake Road.
It is free, and it will take about 30 to 45 minutes to complete the inspection. Participants do not need to be Farmington Hills residents.
To register for an appointment, contact Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.
Individuals who are unable to attend the inspection day on Jan. 9 can contact the Farmington Public Safety Department at 248-474-5500 or contact the Children's Hospital of Michigan Novi Rehabilitation Center at 248-305-7530 to schedule an inspection.
