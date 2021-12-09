  • WWJ-TV

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a quadruple shooting in Detroit that left two people dead.

Lerbron Albritten (credit: Detroit Police Department)

According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m., Dec. 5, in the 5200 of Marlborough Street. Two men — ages 36 and 33 — were fatally wounded and two other men — ages 38 and 36 — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for 30-year-old Lebron Albritten.

Anyone information is asked to contact DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

