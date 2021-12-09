DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A man has been arrested after two Detroit police officers recovered 41 stolen packages during a traffic stop Wednesday.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the recovery happened at about 3:40 a.m., Dec. 8, in the area of West McNichols Road and Freeland Street.
The officers with DPD's Second Precinct were turning onto McNichols from Greenfield Road when an unknown man flagged them down, saying that the driver of a black Dodge Caravan had fled following a crash. Authorities say officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As they were speaking to the driver, they noticed several packages in the back of the vehicle.
Police say the driver failed to provide a good explanation for the packages being there. They were all addressed to residents in Farmington and Farmington Hills.
Detroit police contacted the Farmington and Farmington Hills police departments to notify them of the packages, which were identified as reported stolen.
According to a Twitter post from DPD'S Second Precinct, the packages were being returned to the owners "in time for Christmas."
Thank you to Officers Johnson and Davis from the 2nd precinct, who made a significant arrest of a porch pirate. The porch pirate targeted Suburban cities and was arrested in Detroit. We have recovered 41 packages that will be reunited with owners in time for Christmas! pic.twitter.com/SroMBqzs9d
— DPD 2nd Precinct (@DPD2Pct) December 8, 2021