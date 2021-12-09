(CBS DETROIT) – Every day at 2:00 p.m. you can find customers outside of Hayes Liquor Basket on Detroit’s east side waiting for Big Momma to pull up.

And no, Big Momma is not a person, but a food truck.

“Ten bucks, jerk chicken burrito, super big, I love it,” said Shakyra Stovall.

The rave reviews of Dinner at Tiffiany’s keeps customers wanting more.

“They go crazy over my jerk wings,” said the owner of the food truck, Tiffiany Blade.

“It’s amazing, it’s like better than your grandmother’s,” said India Fletcher, a faithful customer.

So, the idea of not getting a taste drove customers to pay for more than just a meal.

“I’m such a prideful person that I don’t know how to accept good things that come my way because I’m a giver,” Blade said.

But when Big Momma’s transmission blew, Blade was forced to close the kitchen.

“I had just remodeled my truck like a month ago,” Blade explained.

“I got her a new paint job, did new insides, soon as I got her back, getting ready to go back to work the transmission goes out.”

But her loyal following pitched-in to help raise over $3,000.

“I didn’t think they was gone come through,” Blade said.

“It got to the point to where I told them, ‘y’all don’t send me no more money, I hit the goal that’s enough.’ But they sent more than what I needed and I’m truly grateful.”

Dinner At Tiffiany’s was shut down for three weeks, but thanks to the community, Blade is back open for business.

Serving a little joy, one plate at a time.

“That’s how you know she’s a wonderful person because everyone came together and helped her get her business back up,” Fletcher said.

