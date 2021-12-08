(CBS DETROIT) – Two teens from Dearborn have been arrested after robbing a Rite Aid in Royal Oak.
On Tuesday, at about 7:20 p.m., police received 911 calls from people reporting an armed robbery at the Rite Aid located at 1026 N. Main St.
Police say after the robbery, the two teens fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango.
Officers found the vehicle in the area Crooks near Vinsetta, but when they tried to stop it, the driver sped off, leading to a chase through Royal Oak, Birmingham, and Troy.
According to police, the suspects threw a gun out of the vehicle during the chase.
The chase ended in the Oakland Mall parking lot.
A 17-year-old and 19-year-old suspect were arrested.
The teens face charges of armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, and larceny from a building.
Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Royal Oak Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant Al Carter at (248) 246-3456.
