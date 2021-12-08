(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child.
READ MORE: 81-Year-Old Man Injured After Pickup Truck Collides With Snowplow In Macomb Township
Allegedly Shawn Shorts, 27, physically assaulted his girlfriend at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 7. This happened in the 9100 block of Minock.
Shorts then fled with the 3-year-old in a gold Ford Explorer.READ MORE: Royal Oak Police Arrest Teen Suspects In Rite Aid Armed Robbery
The child was recovered within a few hours.
Shorts was then taken into custody by Detroit Police.
No other details have been released.MORE NEWS: City Of Detroit Celebrates New Mixed-Use Development Project Named After Artist
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.