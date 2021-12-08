ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Michigan Medicine has halted the vaccine mandate for all of its union employees, including nurses.
The pause is due to a federal district court in Louisiana issuing a nationwide injunction, which stops the enforcement of certain regulations requiring the vaccination of healthcare workers.
It also means weekly testing is being paused as well.
