(CBS DETROIT) – A man from Kent County won $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket after initially thinking he had won $1,000.
The player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the Family Fare, located at 201 Marcell Drive Northeast in Rockford.
"I love playing the Cashword tickets, and I buy them all the time," said the 70-year-old player. "I was scratching my ticket and thought I had for sure lost on it. I scratched the last letter, 'I,' and was able to reveal a few words with it. I thought I'd won $1,000 until I realized I had 10 words for a $500,000 prize."
He continued and said, “I didn’t let myself get excited at first because I thought I was reading it wrong and that there was no way I had won $500,000. Once I called and verified it with the Lottery, I was shocked!”
The player claimed his prize and plans to use his winnings for retirement.
Tickets for 10x Cashword are $10, and players have the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000.
