  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:21 Mile Road, Macomb County, Macomb Township, North Avenue, snowplow truck, vehicle crash

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — An 81-year-old man is in critical condition after his pickup truck collided with a snowplow truck in Macomb Township.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 8:15 a.m., Dec. 7, in the area of 21 Mile Road and North Avenue.

READ MORE: Gift Of Life Michigan Celebrates 50 Years Of Saving, Transforming Lives Through Organ & Tissue Donations

Authorities say the Macomb County Department of Roads snowplow was heading northbound on North Avenue as a silver Chevy S10 pickup, driven by the 81-year-old from Macomb Township, was heading southbound.

READ MORE: 2 Metro Detroiters Charged With Stealing $4M In Unemployment Benefits

Deputies say the pickup attempted to turn left onto 21 Mile Road when it collided with the snowplow truck.

The 81-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital. The driver of the snowplow was not hurt.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 15,385 New COVID-19 Cases, 351 Deaths

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.