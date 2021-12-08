MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — An 81-year-old man is in critical condition after his pickup truck collided with a snowplow truck in Macomb Township.
According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 8:15 a.m., Dec. 7, in the area of 21 Mile Road and North Avenue.
Authorities say the Macomb County Department of Roads snowplow was heading northbound on North Avenue as a silver Chevy S10 pickup, driven by the 81-year-old from Macomb Township, was heading southbound.
Deputies say the pickup attempted to turn left onto 21 Mile Road when it collided with the snowplow truck.
The 81-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital. The driver of the snowplow was not hurt.
