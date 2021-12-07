Southfield (CW50) – Small businesses were the heart and soul of communities across the country for many years. Over the last several years, small businesses have disappeared. However, the mentality of ambitious and determined citizens to own their own businesses has never gone away.

People like Jevona Fudge Watson, who owns Detroit Sip, have always dreamed of opening up their own businesses, and want to see the return of small businesses to their communities so they can continue to show how important they are economically.

Small businesses are important to the foundation of a community, bring visitors into the city, and money into the economy. These businesses support the citizens in the community through sponsorships of sports teams, using their spaces for events and fundraisers, and provide other important economic factors that large corporations don’t.

Detroit Sip is a local coffee shop that Watson opened from a dream of bringing something she was provided during her years in law school back into her hometown of Detroit. While Watson was in law school she used the local coffee shops to study in a peaceful environment, free from the campus environment. She knew there weren’t any places like this back in her hometown near the colleges in the city. She had a desire to bring the experience she had to others in the community and opened up Detroit Sip with the help of Detroit Economic Growth Corporation’s Motor City Match program.

Motor City Match connects new and expanding businesses with business services and space to grow, providing them with the funding and tools to fuel the city’s entrepreneurial revolution. Businesses across the city apply for grants that are given out quarterly. Motor City Match has serviced nearly 1,500 Detroit businesses with around 8 million dollars worth of grants.

After not receiving the grant in her first application into the challenge, she asked how she could improve, and after receiving feedback from Motor City Match, she made the improvements and received the grant on her next entry.

Watson also uses her shop to help other local businesses by featuring their products alongside hers in the coffee shop. Helping other small businesses is important to seeing this style of business maintain a presence in the community.

Jevona Watson, Owner of Detroit Sip, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the idea behind the coffee shop and why it's important for small businesses to keep growing within the community.

For more information on Detroit Sip, go to DetroitSip.com

