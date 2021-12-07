Southfield (CW50) – The Detroit Economic Growth Organization is Detroit’s economic development catalyst. For businesses looking to expand in the city or make Detroit their home, DEGC is a major factor in their development and success. The organization is designed to create and implement innovative solutions that attract investment in the area, create jobs, and advance Detroit’s economy.
DEGC provides several services inside the business sector of Detroit, including real estate development and restoration, neighborhood retail/non-retail planning, and small business development programs. The biggest program to help small businesses in the community is Motor City Match. Motor City Match connects new and expanding businesses with business services and space to grow, providing them with the funding and tools to fuel the city's entrepreneurial revolution. Businesses across the city apply for grants that are given out quarterly. Motor City Match has serviced nearly 1,500 Detroit businesses with around 8 million dollars worth of grants.
The importance of small businesses to the growth of a city cannot be understated, and Detroit’s small businesses have had a great impact on the city’s residents for many years. Large corporations and online shopping have seen the focus on small business decrease, and the difficulty of opening on increase. But with organizations like DEGC, and the support that Detroiters have shown for the rebirth of small business, these businesses can continue to pop up in our neighborhoods and find a market that can help keep their doors open for years to come.
Pierre Batton, Executive VP of Small Business Services at the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the importance of small business and how the DEGC helps Detroit keep that industry growing.
To learn more, go to DEGC.org
