AG Nessel Says Independent Investigation In Oxford Possible, Despite District's DenialNessel plans to organize community meetings in Oxford where parents and students can express their concerns.

1 Person Wounded In Shooting Outside Orion Township Health ClinicOne person has been wounded and area businesses were forced to lock down following a shooting in the parking lot of a health clinic in Oakland County.

Here's A List Of Warming Centers Open Across The City Of DetroitThe city of Detroit is reminding residents that there are warming centers and respite locations available to provide relief from extreme weather conditions.

Kellogg Workers Reject Tentative Labor Deal, Vote To Stay On StrikeWorkers at four Kellogg cereal plants have rejected a tentative labor deal, voting to continue their two-month long strike at the company, the union announced Tuesday.

Sheriff's, No Threat Found After Walled Lake Central HS Went Into Lockdown TuesdayMultiple law enforcement agencies and first responders were on scene at Walled Lake Central High School Tuesday after a 911 call was made saying shots were fired inside the school. Shots had not been fired but the school went into lockdown as a precaution. A student also reported to school officials that they heard something may happen at the school today due to rumors going around school.

Wayne County Jail Contract Employee Allegedly Smuggled Cell Phone, Weed To InmatesA contracted employee working at the Wayne County Jail allegedly smuggled drugs and a cell phone into the facility for an inmate.