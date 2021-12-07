(CBS Detroit) — A new apartment complex is coming to Detroit, meant to help those less fortunate.
According to the city, the Black-led development will be built at 7303 West McNichols Road in the Liv6 area. The building will be named Sawyer Art Apartments to honor contemporary Detroit artist Tylonn Sawyer.
On Tuesday, Mayor Mike Duggan and developers, Roderick Hardamon, Dr. George R. N'Namdi and Richard Hosey, attended the groundbreaking of the 38-unit complex. All of the units will be affordable housing between 60% and 80% of area median income.
The $10.8 million mixed-use project is part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund, a partnership between the City of Detroit and Invest Detroit. There will be 6,186 square feet of commercial space. Apartments will feature eight studios, 17 one-bedrooms and 13 two-bedrooms.
"The Sawyer Art Apartments is a great example of Detroiters rebuilding Detroit in a way that is affordable for the residents who stayed in this community," Mayor Duggan said. "This is a development team from Detroit that is truly community-focused. This new development will build on the energy and revitalization we have been witnessing along McNichols since we completed our streetscape project this fall."
