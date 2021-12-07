(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement announcing her disappointment with Oxford Community Schools, after the district denied her request for a third-party review of Oxford High’s mass shooting.

“We asked for their open cooperation and at this point they’re not ready for that yet,” Nessel said during a Zoom press conference Tuesday.

November 30th 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly gun downed classmates.

Four students were killed.

One teacher and six other students injured.

Oxford Community Schools hired a private security firm to conduct a third-party investigation.

Nessel deems the move problematic for its potential to shield the district and conceal transparency.

“Candidly, that’s been our experience in the past when we have these situations but again, you know I don’t want to cast any judgement on the Oxford Community Schools right now,” Nessel said.

Nessel says the shooting prompts action to adjust Michigan’s gun laws.

“There are so many laws that we can be implementing in this state that would make it more difficult for children to access weapons,” Nessel explained.

The A.G. reveals she’s not ruling out the option to use her power to launch an independent investigation, despite the district’s rejection.

She plans to organize community meetings in Oxford where parents and students can express their concerns.

“We’ll review all of that material,” Nessel continued.

“We’ll have these conversations and I think that’s going to allow us to start.”

Her office is also working with the Oakland County prosecutor to provide resources and support in the case.

