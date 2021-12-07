ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — One person has been wounded and area businesses were forced to lock down following a shooting in the parking lot of a health clinic in Oakland County.
The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Monday outside the Beaumont health clinic in Orion Township, the county sheriff's office reported.
The shooting appeared to be a robbery connected to the payback of a bill, and the victim knows the shooter, Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters.
Bouchard said the victim was able to go inside the clinic building after being shot and later was taken to an area hospital. No arrests were made.
The clinic building was cleared of employees and visitors and nearby businesses were told to lock down as a precaution.
