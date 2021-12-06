LEGACIES – Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
NOT THE REACTION I EXPECTED — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself on a dangerous undertaking.READ MORE: Wayne County Prosecutor Charges 7 Juveniles With School Threats
Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes deep for answers as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) asks Cleo (Omono Okojie) for inspiration and is surprised as to where she finds it.
Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) continues his mission for peace.READ MORE: Third Party To Investigate Oxford High School's Actions Leading Up To Shooting
Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, and Leo Howard also star.
Nimisha Mukerji directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Layne Morgan (#404).MORE NEWS: Lawyer: Detroit Artist Didn't Know Ethan Crumbley's Parents Stayed In Studio
Original airdate 12/9/2021.