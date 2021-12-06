OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The superintendent of Oxford Community Schools says administrators have a plan to reopen following the deadly shooting last week at Oxford High School.

Four students were killed and six others, as well as a teacher, were injured in the shooting on Nov. 30. The suspect, identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, has been charged as an adult. His parents are also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. The teen was a student at the high school.

In a letter to the community on Sunday, Superintendent Tim Thorne says the district plans to move slowly and gradually with a “soft reopening.” It includes the presence of law enforcement as well trained clinicians and counselors who will be on-site to support students and staff.

“The Number One Goal of our plan is supporting the emotional health and well-being of our students by getting them back into a routine and offering an opportunity for them to be together, interact with their fellow students and school staff, share experiences, grieve, and continue their educational journeys,” read the letter.

In terms of the high school, Thorne says it will be “quite sometime before the high school is ready to serve as an educational setting again.”

He says the plan for the school is still evolving and the district will inform the community once a plan has solidified.

“In the meantime, we are working to create opportunities for the students to be together in our community. We will share that information once it is final,” Thorne says in the letter.

Click here to view the return-to-school schedule. The schedule is also listed below.

Oxford Early Learning Center (OLEC)

OELC will be reopening gradually beginning Wednesday for childcare needs only (Infants, toddlers and 3-4 year-old programs that are child care, not preschool-based).

Monday, Dec. 6: Staff only will return for a full day of trauma response training.

Staff only will return for a full day of trauma response training. Tuesday, Dec. 7: Staff are welcome to come into work but there are no requirements or meetings.

Staff are welcome to come into work but there are no requirements or meetings. Wednesday, Dec. 8: OELC tuition programs only will re-open to families.

OELC tuition programs only will re-open to families. Thursday, Dec. 9: Tuition programs only at OELC will be open. School-age care for school employees only will be available at OELC. We ask employees to please register for this care.

Tuition programs only at OELC will be open. School-age care for school employees only will be available at OELC. We ask employees to please register for this care. Friday, Dec. 10: All programs will return including Leonard Preschool. Extended Day AM and Early Release PM will be offered at every elementary school including Leonard.

All programs will return including Leonard Preschool. Extended Day AM and Early Release PM will be offered at every elementary school including Leonard. Monday, Dec. 13: All programs will run as usual.

DK-8, Bridges, and Crossroads

Thursday, Dec. 9: All staff will return for a full day of trauma response training and planning.

All staff will return for a full day of trauma response training and planning. Friday, Dec. 10: DK-8 students will return for a half-day. All buildings will follow their usual early release schedules. Staff will stay the entire day to convene and debrief together during the afternoon.

DK-8 students will return for a half-day. All buildings will follow their usual early release schedules. Staff will stay the entire day to convene and debrief together during the afternoon. Monday, Dec. 13: Students will return for a full day and follow our previously planned school calendar

Oxford Virtual Academy (OVA)

Wednesday, Dec. 8: OVA staff will report virtually on Wednesday for trauma training.

OVA staff will report virtually on Wednesday for trauma training. Thursday, Dec. 9: OVA students and staff will resume online classes. Oxford Hybrid, primary and secondary levels, will resume in person and online. Oxford community vendor classes will resume.

OVA students and staff will resume online classes. Oxford Hybrid, primary and secondary levels, will resume in person and online. Oxford community vendor classes will resume. Friday, Dec. 10: The OVA labs will re-open.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.