  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aidan Hutchinson, College Football, Heisman Trophy, Heisman Trophy finalist, Michigan Wolverine Football, University of Michigan

(CBS Detroit) — Michigan football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Other finalists are Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

READ MORE: 234,000-plus pounds of ham, pepperoni products recalled due to concerns of possible Listeria contamination

Hutchinson, who had a new school-record 14 sacks and 33 solo tackles this season, is the first finalist since fellow Wolverine defensive standout Jabrill Peppers in 2016, according to the official announcement.

In 1997, Michigan’s Charles Woodson became the only primarily defensive player to win the award.

READ MORE: More Michigan Firefighters With Cancer Eligible For Benefits

Tom Harmon and Desmond Howard are the other Wolverines to become Heisman winners in 1940 and 1991 respectively.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy presentation ceremony will be Dec. 11.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Gas Prices Continuing Downward

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.