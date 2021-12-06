(CBS Detroit) — Michigan football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
Other finalists are Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
Hutchinson, who had a new school-record 14 sacks and 33 solo tackles this season, is the first finalist since fellow Wolverine defensive standout Jabrill Peppers in 2016, according to the official announcement.
Hutch 4 Heisman!
Congratulations, @aidanhutch97 on being named a Heisman Trophy FINALIST! #GoBlue // #Hutch4Heisman pic.twitter.com/afU5tm1nDM
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 6, 2021
In 1997, Michigan's Charles Woodson became the only primarily defensive player to win the award.
Tom Harmon and Desmond Howard are the other Wolverines to become Heisman winners in 1940 and 1991 respectively.
The 2021 Heisman Trophy presentation ceremony will be Dec. 11.
Congratulations to the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists – @UMichFootball's Aidan Hutchinson, @Pitt_FB's Kenny Pickett, @OhioStateFB's C.J. Stroud and @AlabamaFTBL's Bryce Young!https://t.co/XqkNbmxjlz
— The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 6, 2021