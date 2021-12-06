(CBS Detroit) — Good news for those traveling for the holidays — prices at the pump are continuing to fall in Michigan.
According to AAA, the average price for gas in the state dropped 7 cents to $3.25 per gallon — 14 cents less than this time last month, but more than a dollar than this time last year.
AAA Michigan says it is due to crude oil prices falling after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to ramp up production.
"Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell for the fourth straight week," AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says. "If crude oil prices continue to decline, it's likely that pump prices will follow suit."
