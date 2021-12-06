Wayne County Prosecutor Charges 7 Juveniles With School ThreatsThe charges, which were issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier on Nov. 30 that left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded.

Third Party To Investigate Oxford High School's Actions Leading Up To ShootingA third party will investigate events at Oxford High School that occurred before a school shooting that left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded, the Michigan district's superintendent said, with the Michigan attorney general responding Sunday that her office could conduct it.

Lawyer: Detroit Artist Didn't Know Ethan Crumbley's Parents Stayed In StudioA Detroit-area artist is cooperating with police after the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the Oxford High School student charged in the school shooting, were found in the artist's studio and had stayed in it overnight.

MDHHS Updates COVID-19 Quarantine Guidance For Michigan SchoolsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is updating quarantine recommendations for schools amid a COVID surge.

More Than 100 Michigan Schools Close Due To Copycat Threats After Oxford High ShootingMany schools are expected to close on Monday, and parents are urged to check their student's school website.

Parents Of Oxford Shooting Suspect Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter, Authorities Searching For ThemOakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced charges today against Jennifer and James Crumbley the parents of the Oxford HS shooting suspect. The parents are both charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter.