WALKER – Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
MICKI MAKES A TOUGH DECISION ABOUT HER FUTURE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) comes clean to Trey (Jeff Pierre) about her past and they question what it means for them in the future.
After a heartbreaking talk, Micki realizes it might be time to start a new chapter.
Meanwhile, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) put their differences aside and agree to trust each other when Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) asks them to investigate a case.
Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) dresses up as Santa Claus for the annual holiday party.
Steve Robin directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#206).
Original airdate 12/9/21.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.