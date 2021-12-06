RIVERDALE – Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO RIVERVALE — As Bailey's Comet passes over Rivervale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace) revisit the tragic stories of the Blossom women through the years.
Meanwhile, the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event prompts Cheryl to summon a familiar face to Rivervale – Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka).
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star.
James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#604).MORE NEWS: Lawyer: Detroit Artist Didn't Know Ethan Crumbley's Parents Stayed In Studio
Original airdate 12/7/2021.