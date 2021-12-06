(CBS DETROIT)– Lending a favor to a friend is usually a good deed, but for Andrzej Sikora it’s a decision that’s landing the artist in hot water.

Sikora allegedly offered his office to the pair while police were in the middle of a manhunt to find them.

The two were arrested around 4a.m. Saturday over 50 miles from their home at Sikora’s office on Detroit’s east side.

Monday Sikora’s lawyer Clarence Dass went on the defense, saying his client didn’t know about the search when he allowed the couple to stay at his office.

“They has received death threats all week so they wanted to go somewhere where they could have some peace for a few hours,” Dass told CBS News.

The couple was accused of skipping town to evade involuntary manslaughter charges.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, allegedly opened fire on classmates last Tuesday, killing four students and injuring seven others.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald claims his parents had knowledge of their son’s violent plans and did nothing.

Prosecutors say the two skipped arraignment and fled.

Their attorneys are arguing just the opposite.

“They were terrified, they were not at home,” said Defense Attorney Shannon Smith.

“They were figuring out what to do,” Smith continued.

No charges have been filed against Sikora.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are currently being held at the Oakland County Jail on a $500,000 cash surety bond.

STATEMENT REGARDING MEETING BETWEEN ANDRZEJ SHIKORA AND OAKLAND COUNTY SHERIFF:

Bloomfield Hills, Mich. (Dec. 6, 2021)—Mr. Sikora, with his attorney, met with officials today at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to assist in their investigation of the tragedy at Oxford High School. Mr. Sikora fully cooperated and answered all of law enforcement’s questions. Mr. Sikora did not assist the Crumbleys in evading law enforcement, did not know there was a warrant for their arrest, and did not know they were at his art studio at the time of their arrest. He has not been charged with any crime, and will continue to assist members law enforcement in their pursuit of justice.

