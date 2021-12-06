THE FLASH – Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
BARRY FACES OFF WITH EOBARD THAWNE – Barry (Grant Gustin) is shocked when Eobard Thawne (guest star Tom Cavanagh) returns in the most unexpected way, and with a tie to a loved one.
Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) offers advice to Barry but there is a catch.
An epic battle begins with Reverse Flash pitted against The Flash, Team Flash, Batwoman (guest star Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (guest star Chyler Leigh), and Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau).
Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett (#804).
Original airdate 12/7/2021. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.