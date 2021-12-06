(CBS Detroit) — More than 234,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products have been recalled due to concerns of possible Listeria contamination.
According to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products that are subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
- Click here to view the list of recalled items.
- Click here to view the product labels.
The products are recalled by Alexander & Hornung which is a St. Clair Shores establishment and business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company Inc.
The company notified FSIS that sampling of the product reported positive results for Listeria monocytogenes.
Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
