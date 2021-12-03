(CBS Detroit) — The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge, also known as the ‘Free Bridge,’ reopened Friday, Dec. 3, which officials said is weeks ahead of schedule.

Officials said the bridge, which is over the Trenton Channel, was closed for bridge decking repairs that began in May 2020. Repairs ceased in November 2020 after a route underwater inspection revealed significant deterioration to the underwater piers. It led to additional repairs needing to be done.

The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge will be re-opening on Friday, December 3, 2021 @ 10:30 AM pic.twitter.com/M1sgvzD8CJ — Grosse Ile (@TwpGrosseIle) December 2, 2021

“The re-opening of the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge is good news for Wayne County, but it is even better news for the residents of Grosse Ile, who have had to endure this inconvenience for quite a while. We wanted to make sure the repairs were done right and safety was a paramount concern of mine, so I’m pleased that not only were we able to complete the task not just on schedule but ahead of schedule,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans.

Repairs for both the bridge decking and underwater piers are expected to add 20 to 30 years of life.

The structure was built nearly a century ago during the 1930s.

“I’m thankful for the hard work of construction crews, local elected officials, and Wayne County for working together to fix the bridge,” Rep. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton) said on Thursday. “This cooperation was vital to protect our residents coming to and from Grosse Ile. The completion of these repairs highlights the importance of Michigan’s investment into our local infrastructure, and that we have the community to get it done and keep our residents safe. Today is a day for celebration as commuting to Grosse Ile can return to normal.”

