Prosecutor Lays Out Disturbing Timeline Explaining Why Oxford School Shooting Suspect's Parents Were Charged"I want to be really clear that these charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said, "and also send a message that gun owners have a responsibility."

Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge Reopens Ahead Of Schedule Following RepairsOfficials said the bridge, which is over the Trenton Channel, was closed for bridge decking repairs that began in May 2020.

Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro DetroitThe Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Detroit Police Seek Assistance Locating Suspect In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of His WifeThe Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife.

Police Search For Parents Of Oxford High School Shooting Suspect After They Are Charged With Involuntary ManslaughterThe parents of the 15-year-old charged in this week's deadly shooting at Michigan's Oxford High School were each charged Friday with four counts of homicide involuntary manslaughter.

Michigan Reports 18,443 New COVID-19 Cases, 277 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.