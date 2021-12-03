(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Animal Care is sending dogs and cats to a special adoption event being held at the Oakland Mall in Troy this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the event will take place in partnership with the Michigan Humane Society and WCSX 94.7 Classic Rock Radio.

Individuals are encouraged to stop by and visit with the cats and dogs or make donations of food and blankets.

“We are delighted to be included in this very special adoption event. We are a ‘no-kill’ shelter based on our live release rate of more than 90 percent through today, and events like ‘Pets for Presents’ help us,” said Mark Kumpf, Detroit Animal Care Director. “Detroit Animal Care will send a friendly group of medium and large dogs and cats to ‘Pets for Presents’ this weekend. We have plenty more deserving, sweet animals who are waiting for transport if there is interest. I invite everyone to take a break from holiday shopping at the Oakland Mall this Saturday, visit our play area and check out the dogs and cats we have ready to go. You just might ring in the holidays with a new best friend.”

While shoppers are encouraged to visit or donate, another option to support the adoption event is by sponsoring the purchase of a Kuranda Dog Bed. Kuranda Dog beds are designed to help promote rest and sleep, reducing stress for the animals.

