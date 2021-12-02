(CBS DETROIT) – Throughout the community you’ll see yellow and blue ribbons wrapped around light poles, representing Oxford High’s school colors and signs that read, “Oxford strong”.

Now over 5,000 people are expected to show that strength at a candlelight vigil to remember the four who lost their lives and the other seven victims on the road to recovery.

Local business leaders are organizing the vigil and creating an Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund.

“I’m a graduate of oxford high school,” said Kelly Westbrook, the executive director of the Oxford Downtown Development Authority.

“I was born and raised in this community. My heart is here, coached for three years at Oxford.”

The Oxford Bank and DDA is accepting donations for affected families.

Organizers say they want to help the community move forward and bring a sense of healing in the aftermath of this tragedy.

“Oxford is such a close-knit community that this affected every single person,” Westbrook said.

“So, whether you knew someone directly or not, Oxford strong is all of Oxford and I know that people really want to spread that. We are still a community and we will come together and we are Oxford strong,” Westbrook continued.

The vigil is happening Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of M-24 and Burdick. Starting at 6:30 p.m. portions of M-24 will be closed from East Street to Broadway Street.

Donations may be sent by utilizing any of the following channels:

In person : Donate at any Oxford Bank location

: Donate at any Oxford Bank location Mail : Send a check to Oxford Bank, PO Box 17, Oxford, MI 48371.

Make check payable to: Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund

: Send a check to Oxford Bank, PO Box 17, Oxford, MI 48371. Make check payable to: Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund Credit/Debit Card : For a Visa or MasterCard credit/debit card donation, please call Shellie P. at (248) 969-7217. All processing fees associated with your donation(s) will be waived. We are unable to accept Discover or AMEX.

: For a Visa or MasterCard credit/debit card donation, please call Shellie P. at (248) 969-7217. All processing fees associated with your donation(s) will be waived. We are unable to accept Discover or AMEX. Online/ACH Transfers: To transfer donations to the fund via Online/ACH transfer, click DONATE NOW. This form allows for a secure transfer of funds from any checking or savings account.

