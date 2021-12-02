(CBS Detroit) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Thursday the return of the “Water-Winter Wonderland” license plate.
Officials said collectors and motorists have requested the license plate for years. It was used by the state in 1965 when the National Voting Rights Act became law.
According to the SOS website, it replaced the Water Wonderland plate, which was produced from 1954 to 1964. While the Water-Winter Wonderland plate was among the first made of galvanized steel, the plate today is rust-resistant aluminum, tamper-proof and easily identifiable.
“I am proud to give Michiganders back a longtime favorite license plate that also marks a critical moment in the history of our nation’s democracy,” Benson said in a statement. “In 1965, we worked together as a nation to protect and advance voting rights in pursuit of a more perfect union, just as today we must come together as a nonpartisan, pro-democracy coalition to protect and advance our elections.”
The license plate can also be purchased as a disability plate. There will be a one-time $5 graphic plate fee in addition to the standard registration fees.
Officials said personalization is available; however, there is a limit of six digits due to the font style and size accompanying the vintage reissue.
The plate is available online, when purchasing a vehicle at a dealership, or in a branch office.
The plate is available online, when purchasing a vehicle at a dealership, or in a branch office.

Visit Michigan.gov/SOSPlates for more information.
