Oxford Bank and DDA Organizing Vigil, Victim's FundThe vigil is happening Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of M-24 and Burdick.

Michigan Secures 3rd Military Medical Team For Assistance Amid COVID-19 SurgeGov. Gretchen Whitmer's request for additional staffing from the federal government was granted for a third Michigan hospital amid the COVID-19 surge.

Woman Dead, 3 Kids Critical After Car Crashes Into River In Port HuronA 26-year-old woman has died and her three children were hospitalized in critical condition after her car crashed into a river in Port Huron, police said.

Why Was Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Charged With Terrorism?The state's 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.

80-Year-Old Man Dies In Lapeer County House FireThe man’s 69-year-old wife was located outside the residence when police and fire officials arrived, and the 80-year-old man was still inside the home that was 25 percent engulfed in flames.

Prosecutor: Gun Was 'Freely Available' To Oxford High School ShooterOn Thursday, Dec. 2, a prosecutor said criminal charges against the parents of Ethan Crumbley are being considered, saying their action went "far beyond negligence" and the gun "seems to have been just freely available" to the 15-year-old.