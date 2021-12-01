(CBS DETROIT) – A fourth student has died on Wednesday, Dec. 1., following the shooting at Oxford High School.
Authorities announced that 17-year-old Justin Shilling died at about 10:45 a.m. at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.
The other three victims include 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.
In addition to these victims, seven other individuals were wounded, including a teacher.
Oakland County undersheriff Mike McCabe also announced there was a preliminary meeting with the prosecutor's office this morning, and they will provide an update on the incident at 3 p.m., at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Pontiac.
